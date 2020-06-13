The family of Carmela Bergamelli, 87, wave to her during a visit at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May ... The family of Carmela Bergamelli, 87, wave to her during a visit at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home, strokes the face of Albina Minelli, 92, as she sits in a wheelc... Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home, strokes the face of Albina Minelli, 92, as she sits in a wheelchair and talks from a safe distance with her family in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nu... Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Giuseppe Ronchi, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance as he talks to his family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, I... Giuseppe Ronchi, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance as he talks to his family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home reassures Laura Ricardi, 86, as she sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance to talk to her family in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nu... Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nu... Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair as carer Melania Cavalieri holds her hand during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home places her hand on the shoulder of Laura Ricardi, 86, as she sit... Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home places her hand on the shoulder of Laura Ricardi, 86, as she sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance to talk to her family in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home reassures Laura Ricardi, 86, as she sits in a wheelchair at a sa... Maria Giulia Badaschi, health director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home reassures Laura Ricardi, 86, as she sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance to talk to her family in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano. It comes after more than three months of separation and worry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alzano, close to Bergamo, is the site of one of Italy's biggest outbreaks, centered around the town's hospital. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair as she talks to her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Frida... Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair as she talks to her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tommaso Tondini gives a candy to Melania Cavalieri, to be handed to his wife Anita Perico as she sits in her wheelchair from a safe distance at the Ma... Tommaso Tondini gives a candy to Melania Cavalieri, to be handed to his wife Anita Perico as she sits in her wheelchair from a safe distance at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano. It comes after more than three months of separation and worry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alzano, close to Bergamo, is the site of one of Italy's biggest outbreaks, centered around the town's hospital. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Carmela Bergamelli, 87, chooses a flower to donate to her family as she sits at a safe distance in a wheelchair at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursi... Carmela Bergamelli, 87, chooses a flower to donate to her family as she sits at a safe distance in a wheelchair at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Fermo Signorelli, 71, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance to see his wife Mariuccia Rizzi at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano ... Fermo Signorelli, 71, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance to see his wife Mariuccia Rizzi at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Albina Minelli, 92, sits in a wheelchair as she talks from safe distance with her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lomba... Albina Minelli, 92, sits in a wheelchair as she talks from safe distance with her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano. It comes after more than three months of separation and worry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alzano, close to Bergamo, is the site of one of Italy's biggest outbreaks, centered around the town's hospital. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Francesco Bassanelli, 83, sits in a wheelchair during a visit by his family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, F... Francesco Bassanelli, 83, sits in a wheelchair during a visit by his family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Frid... Anna Maria Alborghetti sits in a wheelchair during a visit by her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Elio Gabbiadini sits in a wheelchair pushed by Maria Giulia Badaschi, director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Ital... Elio Gabbiadini sits in a wheelchair pushed by Maria Giulia Badaschi, director, at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano. It comes after more than three months of separation and worry amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair as she talks to her family from a safe distance at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano L... Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair as she talks to her family from a safe distance at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. Loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano. It comes after more than three months of separation and worry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alzano, close to Bergamo, is the site of one of Italy's biggest outbreaks, centered around the town's hospital. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance as she talks to her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lom... Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance as she talks to her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ALZANO, Italy (AP) — After more than three months of separation and worry, loved ones are being allowed to reunite with residents of the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in the northern Italian town of Alzano.

Alzano, close to Bergamo, is the site of one of Italy’s biggest coronavirus outbreaks, centered around the town’s hospital, and there is an investigation into whether officials failed to take swift action to make the town and nearby Nembro a “red zone.” It is in this context that many family members appreciated the unilateral move by the nursing home staff to close on Feb. 23, in defiance of local authorities who said the measure was too stringent.

“It was a form of disobedience, out of common sense, that has paid off,” said Maria Giulia Madaschi, the nursing home’s director.

Since May 18, family members have been allowed to visit — at a safe distance and when possible in the nursing home’s garden. Each afternoon for a couple of hours, close relatives of the 77 residents visit at 20-minute intervals.

“It was very emotional,” Sergio Moioli, 63, said of his reunion with his 86-year-old mother, Carmela Bergamelli. He stood on one side of a bridge, while she sat in a wheelchair on the other. “She asked about everything. ... When she seems me, she can’t stop talking. She has this desire to communicate. We let her talk.”

But they avoided telling her everything. She doesn't know that her only brother died, probably from the coronavirus, during the lockdown.

Moioli acknowledged concern for his mother as the virus peaked, when a handful of people died every day in his nearby town.

Now that the contagion has slowed, and he is permitted weekly visits, the only thing missing is a hug. “That will come. We need more time,” he said.

Stefano Terzi is his mother’s second son, and the only one she recognizes since dementia set in.

Terzi, 52, said he was called to the nursing home during lockdown and told to come say farewell to his 85-year-old mother, Anna Maria Alborghetti. She had a high fever and was breathing with difficulty. Doctors didn’t think she would make it through the night. Besides suffering dementia, she is also a heart patient.

Mother and son were dressed in surgical gear and allowed a brief visit. “I didn’t think I would see her the next day,” Terzi said. That night, the doctor decided to try one more therapy. She survived.

The nursing home lost 20 residents in the month of March. None was tested for coronavirus but they showed symptoms compatible with COVID-19, Madaschi said. That compares with a normal death rate for March of four or five, she said. While prosecutors are investigating many nursing homes for improper care, Madaschi said they haven't received any such notification from prosecutors.

"Fingers crossed, that it continues that way,” she said.

For Terzi and his mother, their next reunion was more tranquil, under a blue sky in the nursing home’s garden.

“I see her very serene. For an elderly woman with all of her problems, she is doing well,” Terzi said.

___

Colleen Barry reported from Soave, Italy.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak