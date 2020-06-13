Prince Buhlebenkhosi Dlamini of eSwatini (right) at Shih Chien University in Taipei Saturday June 13 Prince Buhlebenkhosi Dlamini of eSwatini (right) at Shih Chien University in Taipei Saturday June 13 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prince Buhlebenkhosi Dlamini, son of the king of Taiwan’s only African ally, eSwatini, graduated from Shih Chien University in Taipei City with a master’s degree Saturday (June 13).

The prince graduated from the college’s English-language business management program, six years after beginning his studies in the country. When he received a bachelor’s degree in 2018, the ceremony was attended by his father, King Mswati III, and by Taiwan’s vice president and foreign minister.

At Saturday’s event, where he also presented a valedictory speech, Prince Buhlebenkhosi was accompanied by his brother Lusuki Dlamini and by a Taiwanese deputy foreign minister, CNA reported. The king and the ambassador of eSwatini in Taipei had no way of attending due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they watched the ceremony via a live online broadcast.

In his speech in English and Mandarin, the prince said he loved Taiwan and considered it as his second home. He also thanked Shih Chien University for providing a perfect learning environment, CNA reported. During his stay, he traveled around the country and served as an intern at a bank.