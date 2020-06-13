TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fifteen students in one class in Kaohsiung have been tested for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after showing symptoms of a respiratory infection, with the results expected back sometime during the weekend, reports said Saturday (June 13).

The virus pandemic is considered to be just about vanquished in Taiwan, with no new domestic cases reported for nearly two months, and occurrences of imported cases becoming rare. None of the 15 students in the class of 30 have traveled overseas or have been in close contact with coronavirus patients or people in quarantine, CNA reported.

An official at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said the public should not panic about the case, as respiratory problems are symptomatic of many ailments.

Of the 15 students showing symptoms such as coughing and fever beginning June 9, eight have sought hospital care, the Kaohsiung City Government Department of Education said. The test results are not expected to be announced until Sunday (June 14), but if it turns out to be Wuhan coronavirus, the whole school will stop classes starting Monday.