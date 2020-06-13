  1. Home
Tropical Storm Nuri to bring abundant rain

Heavy rain advisory valid from Nantou to Pingtung and Taitung: Central Weather Bureau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/13 14:15
Tropical Storm Nuri, Taiwan at top right. (NOAA image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Tropical Storm Nuri (鸚鵡) heading toward Hong Kong, its periphery will bring heavy rain to six cities and counties in south Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (June 13).

The second storm of the typhoon season is moving from the Philippines toward China’s southern province of Guangdong, where it was expected to make landfall Sunday (June 14).

While the storm is not approaching Taiwan, the island’s southern part can expect more heavy rain over the weekend. This is in addition to the regular afternoon thundershowers prevalent all over the island, forecasters warned.

A heavy rain advisory was in force for Pingtung County and more specifically the Hengchun Peninsula popular with tourists, Taitung County in the southeast, and the counties of Yunlin, Nantou, and Chiayi as well as Chiayi City.

The weather bureau warned residents and travelers of flash floods and lightnings, as well as strong gusts of wind.

The first typhoon of the season, Vongfong, also stayed away from Taiwan last month, though the island issued sea warnings.
