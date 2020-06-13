TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei announced on Facebook Friday (June 12) that a second passenger charter flight between Poland and Taiwan is scheduled to fly on July 11, with tickets starting at 600 euros (NT$20,0000).

The flight, organized by Lin's International Consulting Co. Ltd. is expected to depart from Taoyuan and land in Warsaw. The Civil Aeronautics Administration said, however, that LOT Polish Airlines has not yet submitted an application for the second charter flight traveling to and from Taiwan, CNA reported.

LOT Polish Airlines first flew to Taiwan in late April, mainly carrying medical supplies for Poland to combat the coronavirus. On June 7, the Polish national carrier brought over 116 Taiwanese left stranded by the pandemic back home.

Taiwan and Poland signed a bilateral air transport agreement in 2015. Previously, there were no regular scheduled flights between the two countries.

Polish Office in Taipei's Facebook announcement regarding second charter flight