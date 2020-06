Marshall Rich leaves the field following a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Revivin... Marshall Rich leaves the field following a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Reviving Baseball in the Inner City of Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by The Associated Press

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.

