BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2319
|Up
|28
|Jul
|2365
|2421
|2354
|2396
|Up
|34
|Sep
|2304
|Up
|23
|Sep
|2295
|2347
|2283
|2319
|Up
|28
|Dec
|2284
|2323
|2275
|2304
|Up
|23
|Mar
|2271
|2308
|2263
|2290
|Up
|19
|May
|2274
|2308
|2272
|2291
|Up
|17
|Jul
|2299
|2310
|2279
|2293
|Up
|16
|Sep
|2302
|2309
|2279
|2293
|Up
|15
|Dec
|2293
|2304
|2277
|2289
|Up
|16
|Mar
|2289
|Up
|19
|May
|2271
|Up
|19