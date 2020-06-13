  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2319 Up 28
Jul 2365 2421 2354 2396 Up 34
Sep 2304 Up 23
Sep 2295 2347 2283 2319 Up 28
Dec 2284 2323 2275 2304 Up 23
Mar 2271 2308 2263 2290 Up 19
May 2274 2308 2272 2291 Up 17
Jul 2299 2310 2279 2293 Up 16
Sep 2302 2309 2279 2293 Up 15
Dec 2293 2304 2277 2289 Up 16
Mar 2289 Up 19
May 2271 Up 19