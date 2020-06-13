  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 97.00 Down .70
Jul 96.35 97.80 94.90 95.20 Down .80
Sep 99.25 Down .75
Sep 98.00 99.45 96.70 97.00 Down .70
Dec 100.55 101.85 99.00 99.25 Down .75
Mar 102.50 104.00 101.30 101.50 Down .70
May 103.95 105.20 102.85 103.00 Down .65
Jul 105.55 106.40 104.15 104.45 Down .60
Sep 107.25 107.65 105.55 105.70 Down .55
Dec 108.50 109.35 107.25 107.40 Down .60
Mar 110.75 110.80 109.00 109.15 Down .55
May 111.45 111.50 110.30 110.30 Down .55
Jul 111.40 Down .55
Sep 112.50 Down .55
Dec 114.10 Down .55
Mar 115.85 Down .60
May 117.00 Down .60