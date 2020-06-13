New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|97.00
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|96.35
|97.80
|94.90
|95.20
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|99.25
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|98.00
|99.45
|96.70
|97.00
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|100.55
|101.85
|99.00
|99.25
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|102.50
|104.00
|101.30
|101.50
|Down
|.70
|May
|103.95
|105.20
|102.85
|103.00
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|105.55
|106.40
|104.15
|104.45
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|107.25
|107.65
|105.55
|105.70
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|108.50
|109.35
|107.25
|107.40
|Down
|.60
|Mar
|110.75
|110.80
|109.00
|109.15
|Down
|.55
|May
|111.45
|111.50
|110.30
|110.30
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|111.40
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|112.50
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|114.10
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|115.85
|Down
|.60
|May
|117.00
|Down
|.60