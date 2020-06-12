AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man on a balcony watches the second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With virtual crowd... A man on a balcony watches the second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With virtual crowds, daily matches and lots of testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, soccer is coming back to Spain. The Spanish league resumes this week, more than three months after it was suspended because of the pandemic, becoming the second top league to restart in Europe. The Bundesliga was first. The Premier League and the Italian league should be next in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Makokou, a 35-year-old male western lowland gorilla from the Johannesburg Zoo, lies on a stretcher after undergoing a CT scan at the Onderstepoort Vet... Makokou, a 35-year-old male western lowland gorilla from the Johannesburg Zoo, lies on a stretcher after undergoing a CT scan at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, June 6, 2020. The scan was done to determine the extent of nasal polyps diagnosed after the gorilla did not respond to treatment for a chronic nasal discharge. (AP Photo/Alet Pretorius)

Nurses hold babies born from Ukrainian surrogate mothers prior to them meeting their parents in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Authorities i... Nurses hold babies born from Ukrainian surrogate mothers prior to them meeting their parents in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Authorities in Ukraine have allowed foreign parents to enter the country and collect their babies, born to surrogate mothers and stranded in Ukraine after its borders shut down under COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions. Thirty-one couples have arrived and reunited with the infants, while 88 more families were on the way, Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A bust of Belgium's King Leopold II is smeared with red paint and graffiti in Tervuren, Belgium on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. With the protests sweeping t... A bust of Belgium's King Leopold II is smeared with red paint and graffiti in Tervuren, Belgium on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. With the protests sweeping the world in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, King Leopold II is now increasingly seen as a stain on the nation as demonstrators demand he disappear from public view and authorities take heed. Statues of the late king have defaced in at least a half dozen cities across Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Children and men hang out in front of a new mural painted earlier in the week depicting a 2016 incident in which a riot policeman repeatedly kicked a ... Children and men hang out in front of a new mural painted earlier in the week depicting a 2016 incident in which a riot policeman repeatedly kicked a protester as he lay in the street, as a message about police brutality in Kenya and protests in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Dozens of protesters gathered Tuesday outside the U.S. Embassy, the Parliament building, and elsewhere in the capital to protest the killing of Floyd and police violence in both the U.S. and Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Protesters call for calm because of clashes between police and small groups of rioters after a Black Lives Matter rally in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday... Protesters call for calm because of clashes between police and small groups of rioters after a Black Lives Matter rally in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the U.S., which has spurred protests around the world. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

JUNE 5 - 11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

