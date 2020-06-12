  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/06/12 23:41
Protesters call for calm because of clashes between police and small groups of rioters after a Black Lives Matter rally in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday...
Children and men hang out in front of a new mural painted earlier in the week depicting a 2016 incident in which a riot policeman repeatedly kicked a ...
A bust of Belgium's King Leopold II is smeared with red paint and graffiti in Tervuren, Belgium on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. With the protests sweeping t...
Nurses hold babies born from Ukrainian surrogate mothers prior to them meeting their parents in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Authorities i...
Makokou, a 35-year-old male western lowland gorilla from the Johannesburg Zoo, lies on a stretcher after undergoing a CT scan at the Onderstepoort Vet...
A man on a balcony watches the second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With virtual crowd...

JUNE 5 - 11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

