Taiwan warns off Chinese warplane

Appearance of Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane 9th incident of its kind this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/12 19:43
A Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force patrol jet warned off a Chinese Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane off the nation's southwest coast, the Ministry of National Defense said Friday (June 12).

The incident, which happened Friday morning, is the latest in a long line of Chinese air force and navy attempts at penetrating Taiwanese airspace and maritime zones. The Y-8 only left because the Taiwan jet told the pilot to turn away, CNA reported.

Friday’s incident was the ninth of its kind so far this year, and most flights, both by Chinese and by United States warplanes, have taken place near the southwestern part of the island, over the Taiwan Strait and close to the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines.
Shaanxi Y-8
PLAAF
Ministry of National Defense

