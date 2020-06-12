Computex Taipei 2020 canceled due to pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Organizers of Computex Taipei 2020 announced Friday (June 12) this year's international technology trade show has been officially called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the show, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), said the decision was made after careful evaluation of the current global situation and regulations issued by Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). They pointed out the health and safety of Computex attendees were the event's top priority and the risks of flying global exhibitors and buyers to Taiwan were too high.

According to CNA, Computex 2020 was due to take place June 2-6, and was later pushed to September 28 by officials due to the outbreak. However, as most countries have yet to lift border restrictions, both TAITRA and TCA saw no point of continuing a shrink-sized exhibition featuring only local businesses.

Meanwhile, organizers said they will be ready to welcome back attendees at Computex 2021, which has been scheduled for June 1-5 at Taipei World Trade Center, Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. An online exhibition will be launched June 29 for Taiwan corporations to introduce their new products to the global community, they added.