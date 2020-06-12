  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Czech Pirate Party thanks Taiwan

Pirate Party projects huge Taiwan flag on screen at anti-corruption rally to thank it for donation of medical supplies

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/12 15:19
Taiwan flag projected on screen during rally in Prague. (Facebook, Ivan Bartos photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a rally in Prague to protest alleged government corruption, a giant image of the Taiwan flag was beamed onto a screen to thank the country for donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to the country, as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) rages.

On Tuesday (June 9), 3,000 protesters gathered in Prague's Old Town Square as part of a nationwide protest movement titled "A Million Moments for Democracy" (MCHD), which organized similar events in dozens of towns and cities across the Czech Republic that day. The demonstrators called for the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis after the European parliament’s budgetary control committee found that millions of European Union funds have gone to his company, Agrofert food, a farming and chemicals conglomerate.

As an act of defiance, protesters in Prague projected a massive image of the Taiwan flag with the words, "Taiwan Thank You!" printed on the banner. The presentation of the Taiwan flag was a reference to the fact the Czech Republic parliament on June 4 refused to thank Taiwan for donating medical supplies, out of fear of upsetting communist China.

Chairman of the Czech Pirate Party, Ivan Bartos, took the photo and posted it on his Facebook page. In his post, he wrote the protesters wore masks and practiced social distancing while protesting against the government and thanking Taiwan.

On May 20, Bartos composed a letter congratulating Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her re-election. He also thanked Taiwan for the medical supplies, financial support, and experience that "helped to save thousands of lives, not only in the Czech Republic, but also throughout Europe."


Letter from Chairman of Czech Pirate Party, Ivan Bartos to Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook, Ivan Bartos)


Taiwan flag is projected on screen during rally. (Facebook, Ivan Bartos photo)

A real Taiwan flag was also seen being waved by one of the protesters in the crowd that day. Interestingly, the flags of Taiwan and the Czech republic share the same colors, with both having a blue canton and a partially red field.
