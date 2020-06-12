



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2020 - As companies and businesses gradually head back to work following relaxed COVID-19 measures, JustCo, Asia Pacific's leading co-working space provider, steps up safety measures by distributing 100,000 free certified surgical-grade face masks to staff and members returning to its offices across Singapore. It has also extended this circle of care to the tenants in the buildings where it is located.

The initiative is part of the company's social responsibility campaign, 'JustCo Cares' that aims to safeguard the health of its staff, members and the communities that work around it. This supports them towards eventual business recovery. The shared office space operator will also donate remaining face marks to charities nominated by its members and the general public.

These 100,000 face masks are part of JustCo's sponsorship towards Singapore's first fully automated mask manufacturing line, led by Razer. The surgical-grade masks are designed triple-layered to protect the wearer against pathogens. They are produced by Razer Health, an entity licensed by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore.

Boosting safety and productivity at hot desking and serviced offices across Singapore

To ensure staff and members come back to a safer and more productive workplace, JustCo has set in place stringent safety measures at all shared office spaces and serviced offices across Singapore. Members and guests will be required to adhere to the national digital SafeEntry check-in. All health declarations and temperature recording will be conducted via the J-App or an online platform. Members are also encouraged to download the government's TraceTogether app for easier contact tracing.

Social distancing measures such as furniture reconfiguration and safe distancing signages have also been implemented at the common areas including the hot desks at its shared offices in Singapore. Contactless thermometers and hand sanitisers are also free for members and guests to use.

To further support the business development of its members, JustCo will host virtual events in place of physical ones. Members can also leverage the JustConnect feature in the J-App to reach out to other members for collaboration opportunities or consultations.

By helping its staff, members and the surrounding communities ease into a new reality post pandemic, JustCo delivers a distinctive mark of its hospitality in such volatile times by creating comfort and peace of mind for the people it cares for.

