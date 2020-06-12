COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP...
COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
A street artist costumed as the new coronavirus laughs during a protest demanding the resumption of economic activities after not being able to earn a living since March because of restrictions to curb the virus' spread in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Maicol Hernandez, left, and his wife Railin Hernandez pose with their son Elieker Hernandez outside their tent in a park where they have been living with other jobless Venezuelan migrants since the end of May, near the bus station in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The former motorcycle mechanic and housewife left their native Merida two years ago when they walked to Lima, Peru, where he worked at a restaurant and fruit store. When the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic left Hernandez without work, they again walked, this time to Bogota, where they are waiting to be tested for COVID-19 in order to be allowed back into Venezuela, and amid long-distance travel restrictions within Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A urinal is marked with tape as a measure to encourage safe social distancing inside a men's bathroom at a shopping mall in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Activists in costume dig symbolic graves on Copacabana beach as a protest, organized by the NGO Rio de Paz, against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A street vendor affected by tar as washes her face during a protest by the police union demanding better working conditions and the release of the officers detained and jailed during their last protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A body burns inside the oven of the crematorium inside the Panteón de San Nicolás Tolentino cemetery in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, as crematorium workers struggle to keep pace as the country registers escalating coronavirus death numbers. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
The shadows of synthetic macaws are cast on the ground as pedestrians wearing protective face masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus walk past in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
In this combo of photos taken from May 27 to June 1, 2020, indigenous people from various ethnic groups pose for portraits wearing the traditional dress of their tribes and face masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands nor the government care that drew many to the city of Manaus in the first place. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People protest racism and hate crimes during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Sao Goncalo, Brazil, Friday, June 5, 2020, spurred by the death of a 14-year-old black youth who was killed inside his home during a police operation. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Men wade through water inside an abandoned highway tunnel as they follow a safety line and drag inner tubes as they work to repair a self-created water system in the Esperanza neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
JUNE 5-11, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press
photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
