AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/06/12 12:09
COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP...
A street artist costumed as the new coronavirus laughs during a protest demanding the resumption of economic activities after not being able to earn a...
Maicol Hernandez, left, and his wife Railin Hernandez pose with their son Elieker Hernandez outside their tent in a park where they have been living w...
A urinal is marked with tape as a measure to encourage safe social distancing inside a men's bathroom at a shopping mall in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday...
Activists in costume dig symbolic graves on Copacabana beach as a protest, organized by the NGO Rio de Paz, against the government's handling of the C...
A street vendor affected by tar as washes her face during a protest by the police union demanding better working conditions and the release of the off...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A body burns inside the oven of the crematorium inside the Panteón de San Nicolás Tolentino cemetery in the Iztapalapa nei...
The shadows of synthetic macaws are cast on the ground as pedestrians wearing protective face masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus walk past i...
In this combo of photos taken from May 27 to June 1, 2020, indigenous people from various ethnic groups pose for portraits wearing the traditional dre...
People protest racism and hate crimes during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Sao Goncalo, Brazil, Friday, June 5, 2020, spurred by the death of ...
Men wade through water inside an abandoned highway tunnel as they follow a safety line and drag inner tubes as they work to repair a self-created wate...

JUNE 5-11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

