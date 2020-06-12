Maicol Hernandez, left, and his wife Railin Hernandez pose with their son Elieker Hernandez outside their tent in a park where they have been living w... Maicol Hernandez, left, and his wife Railin Hernandez pose with their son Elieker Hernandez outside their tent in a park where they have been living with other jobless Venezuelan migrants since the end of May, near the bus station in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The former motorcycle mechanic and housewife left their native Merida two years ago when they walked to Lima, Peru, where he worked at a restaurant and fruit store. When the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic left Hernandez without work, they again walked, this time to Bogota, where they are waiting to be tested for COVID-19 in order to be allowed back into Venezuela, and amid long-distance travel restrictions within Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)