Taiwan donates more masks, PPE to Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Philippines continues its battle against the Wuhan coronavirus, Taiwan sent another shipment of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the country on Thursday (June 11).

Following a shipment of 300,000 surgical masks on April 15, Taiwan has donated another 500,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N95 masks, 20,000 isolation suits, and 5,000 protective gowns to the Philippine government and private sector organizations, CNA reported. The PPE arrived in 597 boxes at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and were handed over to the Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Mandaluyong City, Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and Philippine government, according to CNA.



Taiwan PPE donations in Philippines (CNA photo)

Since the beginning of the outbreak, in addition to Taiwanese government donations, private groups such as the Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines and the Taiwan Association have donated 2,500 protective gowns, 55,000 surgical masks, and 400 protective shields to frontline workers in the Southeast Asian country.