Taiwan's new envoys to EU, UK announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Presidential Office on Thursday (June 11) announced the appointment of new envoys to the EU and UK as part of a minor Cabinet reshuffle.

Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), was tapped to head Taiwan's representative office in the EU. Senior diplomat Tseng Ho-jen (曾厚仁) is currently in charge of the Brussels-based office but will return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to fill the vacancy left by outgoing deputy foreign minister Hsieh Wu-chiao (謝武樵).

Previously an envoy to Russia and Thailand, Hsieh will head the country's representative office in the UK

Another MOFA deputy minister, Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), will be leaving his post to succeed Tsai at the NSC. Hsu, who has a doctorate in political science from Columbia University, previously taught at Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University and served as president of government-funded think tank the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

Meanwhile, Lee Hahn-ming (李漢銘), a renowned cybersecurity expert and professor at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, has been appointed as an advisor to the NSC to address the widespread cyberattacks on Taiwanese businesses and infrastructure.

A day earlier, the office announced the appointments of former Environment Protection Administration chief Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) and senior diplomat Lee Nan-yang (李南陽) as envoys to Thailand and Slovakia, respectively.