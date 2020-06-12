TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twitter announced Thursday (June 11) it has removed over 170,000 accounts associated with the Chinese government that have spread deceitful information regarding the coronavirus and Hong Kong protests.

The company said 23,750 accounts made up the core of the network and that 150,000 accounts had been designed to boost relevant content. The tweets mostly appeared in Chinese and were found disseminating narratives “favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP) while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong,” it said in a blog post.

Chinese citizens must access Twitter via VPN, as the service is blocked in the country. Targets of the campaign included members of the Chinese diaspora in hopes of exploiting their capacity to exert the CCP's influence, CNN wrote, citing the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), which Twitter collaborated with on analyzing the accounts.

It is one of the largest account takedowns the company has ever conducted. Twitter and Facebook have deleted accounts involved in mass disinformation operations launched by Russia and Iran over the years and aimed at disrupting elections and sowing division in Western countries.

China has been sparring with the U.S. and other nations over their handling of the pandemic. In addition to confrontations on the diplomatic front, the covert operations using fake accounts points to a disinformation strategy more aligned with Russia and Iran, wrote Financial Times.

In contrast to Russia’s more sophisticated persona development, however, the “rough and ready nature of the visual memes” posted indicates perpetrators of the campaign may have faced some pressure to generate rapid responses, FT quoted ASPI analyst Jacob Wallis as saying.