AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/06/12 09:21
Indian Muslims offer prayers after Jama Mosque opened after lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, sh...
Muslim men pray spaced apart amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak during a Friday prayer at At-Tin mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 5, 2020...
Protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter protests...
Nepalese police use water cannon to disperse youth who gathered for a protest near prime minister's residence demanding better handling of the COVID-1...
A woman reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant inside a chamber as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak before entering a shopping ma...
A baby turtle is released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released durin...
A man adjusts a protective mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus as he walks in the shade of a building Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tok...
A Mumbai Municipal Corporation worker fumigates a neighborhood in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maharashtra is the worst...
A mask seller wearing a mask stands in a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Daily life in capital resuming to normal as Thai g...

June 5-11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

