AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A mask seller wearing a mask stands in a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Daily life in capital resuming to normal as Thai g... A mask seller wearing a mask stands in a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Daily life in capital resuming to normal as Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A Mumbai Municipal Corporation worker fumigates a neighborhood in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maharashtra is the worst... A Mumbai Municipal Corporation worker fumigates a neighborhood in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India whose coronavirus caseload is the fifth highest in the world. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A man adjusts a protective mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus as he walks in the shade of a building Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tok... A man adjusts a protective mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus as he walks in the shade of a building Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tokyo. Hot weather continues in the metropolitan area as the temperature may rise to about 31 degrees Celsius (about 87.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Japan's meteorological bureau. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A baby turtle is released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released durin... A baby turtle is released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

A woman reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant inside a chamber as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak before entering a shopping ma... A woman reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant inside a chamber as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak before entering a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, the capital city has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Nepalese police use water cannon to disperse youth who gathered for a protest near prime minister's residence demanding better handling of the COVID-1... Nepalese police use water cannon to disperse youth who gathered for a protest near prime minister's residence demanding better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 11, 2020. About 1000 protesters had gathered demanding increased testing and alleging corruption by government officials while purchasing equipment and testing kits. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter protests... Protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Muslim men pray spaced apart amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak during a Friday prayer at At-Tin mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 5, 2020... Muslim men pray spaced apart amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak during a Friday prayer at At-Tin mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 5, 2020. Muslims in Indonesia's capital held their first communal Friday prayers as mosques closed by the coronavirus outbreak for nine weeks reopened at half capacity. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Indian Muslims offer prayers after Jama Mosque opened after lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, sh... Indian Muslims offer prayers after Jama Mosque opened after lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown even as the country continues to witness a worrying rise in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

June 5-11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

