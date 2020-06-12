Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 8:21 a.m. today (June 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 7.8 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 30.2 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and a 2 in Yilan County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.