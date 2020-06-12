  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan

  119
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/12 09:13
CWB map of today's quake. 

CWB map of today's quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 8:21 a.m. today (June 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 7.8 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 30.2 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and a 2 in Yilan County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
2020/06/11 09:55
4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE Taiwan
4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE Taiwan
2020/06/07 12:00
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan Monday morning
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan Monday morning
2020/05/25 08:25
Earthquake destroys urns in E. Taiwan cemetery
Earthquake destroys urns in E. Taiwan cemetery
2020/05/04 14:44
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
2020/05/03 11:50