A couple kiss at The Friendship of People fountain at the VDNKh,the All-Russia Exhibition of National Economy, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, ... A couple kiss at The Friendship of People fountain at the VDNKh,the All-Russia Exhibition of National Economy, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Moscow fountains opened Wednesday, a day after the city lifted a lockdown intended to stem the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in a carriage of a subway in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Moscow residen... A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in a carriage of a subway in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Moscow residents are no longer required to stay at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. All restrictions on taking walks, using public transportation or driving have been lifted as well. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A woman looks at souvenirs in a souvenir stall in an underpass, with a T-shirt reading "That's not gonna happen!" in the foreground, amid the ongoing ... A woman looks at souvenirs in a souvenir stall in an underpass, with a T-shirt reading "That's not gonna happen!" in the foreground, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 202... Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Putin held a meeting on IT and telecom industries on Wednesday and urged the government to make the sector attractive for top-notch professionals. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Moscow residents are no ... People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Moscow residents are no longer required to stay at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. All restrictions on taking walks, using public transportation or driving have been lifted as well. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A person dressed as a bunny and wearing a funny face mask advertises a store amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, ... A person dressed as a bunny and wearing a funny face mask advertises a store amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow’s city government is offering residents the chance to win gift certificates for voting in a national constitutional referendum next month that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for another two terms.

Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the capital's trade and services department, said voters will be able to participate in a raffle for 2 million gift certificates from stores, for parking and for other services.

Nemeryuk characterized the program on Thursday as a way to encourage consumer spending; Moscow businesses were hard-hit by a coronavirus lockdown that closed most stores.

But the raffle also appears to encourage a large voter turnout that would bolster the July 1 referendum’s image. Recent surveys by the independent Levada polling organization show support for the amendments at about 45%, with more than 20% of respondents undecided.