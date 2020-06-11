5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, players practice for the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. When he first conte... FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, players practice for the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. When he first contemplated the prospect of a U.S. Open without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Tennis Association’s chief revenue officer figured there was no way it could work. Lew Sherr eventually came around to embracing the idea of a closed-door Grand Slam tournament -- if it’s held at all; a decision is expected in the next two weeks -- because it still could make money even if millions were forfeited with zero on-site receipts from tickets, hospitality, food and beverage or merchandise sales. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, Iraqi militiamen march and chant anti U.S. slogans while carrying a picture of Soleimani, left and a... FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, Iraqi militiamen march and chant anti U.S. slogans while carrying a picture of Soleimani, left and al-Muhandis, with Arabic that reads "our martyr leaders," during the funeral of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi militia leaders were expecting the usual bags of cash when the new head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force , a successor Soleimani, paid his first visit. Instead, Esmail Ghani brought them silver rings, as tokens of gratitude. The episode, relayed by several officials, illustrates Iran's struggle to maintain influence abroad as it grapples with the economic fallout from crushing U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

This 2019 photo provided by the family shows Joe Sullivan, right, of the Chicago-area, with his brother, Neil. When COVID-19 began spreading across th... This 2019 photo provided by the family shows Joe Sullivan, right, of the Chicago-area, with his brother, Neil. When COVID-19 began spreading across the country, Neil prayed it wouldn’t hit Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center _ where 346 people live in 40 ranch-style homes spread across a campus that resembles an apartment complex. If it did, he knew his brother and others there would be in danger. (Family photo via AP)

In this photo provided by @thicketoftrash, a police officer looks toward the toppled statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Dr... In this photo provided by @thicketoftrash, a police officer looks toward the toppled statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Drive, Wednesday night, June 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (@thicketoftrash via AP)

In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, Sharon Chuter poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices las... In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, Sharon Chuter poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices last week, Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting “glossy” messages spouting support for black lives. The 33-year-old founder of Uoma Beauty, a cosmetics company that caters to black women, launched the #pulluporshutup campaign on Instagram to push brands to reveal the racial makeup of their corporate workforce and executives, and the hashtag has since gone viral. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE TORN DOWN IN VIRGINIA Protesters toppled a statue of the Confederate president along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

2. ‘IT WAS CLEARLY A DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN’ Many homes for people with developmental disabilities were ill-equipped to protect the highly vulnerable population from the coronavirus pandemic, an AP investigation finds.

3. WORKFORCE SCRUTINY FOR COMPANIES TOUTING BLM An AP review of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community finds that their efforts to recruit, maintain and promote minorities have fallen short.

4. IRAN LOSING SWAY OVER IRAQ MILITIAS The deaths of Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader robbed the militias of powerful patrons who could keep them unified and visionary.

5. WHY SOME SPORTS COULD BE IN PERIL Tennis and golf tournaments could be in real financial trouble because of the coronavirus pandemic because those two sports rely heavily on spectators and local sponsors.