New Free COVID-19 Protection Provides Extra and Lengthened Coverage

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 11 June 2020 - In the face of the pandemic, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") continues to work in tandem with the community by mitigating health risks through an extra COVID-19 Protection benefit added to insurance plans in its "360o Protection Series". From now until 31 July 2020, upon successful enrolment in either LovePet Insurance, MaidSafe Insurance1, HomeSafe Protection Insurance or Personal Accident Insurance through the Blue Cross HK App using the promotional code "HEALTH", customers can enjoy not only a first year premium discount of up to 50%2, but also a free additional COVID-19 Protection benefit, including a cash allowance of up to HK$36,000 and an extended coverage period until 31 December 2020. Customers who enrol in designated plans3 will also be entitled to a Blue Cross Reusable Mask Set.









Customers who successfully enrol in either Maidsafe Insurance, HomeSafe Protection Insurance or LovePet Insurance online will be entitled to a Blue Cross Reusable Mask Set. First-come, first-served and while stocks last.





Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, "COVID-19 continues to spread around the world and has yet to come to an end. At Blue Cross, we always care deeply about our customers and fully understand their worries. We are therefore going the extra mile to add a free COVID-19 Protection benefit to our insurance plans in the 360o Protection Series, providing customers with extended coverage periods and all-round additional support to help them face the health risks with greater ease."





The free additional COVID-19 Protection in respective insurance plans :

Hospital Cash Allowance Benefit (applicable to MaidSafe Insurance1, HomeSafe Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance and Job Changer Medical Protection): In the unfortunate event that the eligible insured is confined in hospital with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 within the coverage period, the benefit payable is HK$800 per day up to a maximum of 45 days.





Veterinary Consultation and/or Checkup Benefit (applicable to LovePet Insurance): The insured pet can enjoy one-time free Veterinary Consultation and/or Checkup that includes routine and preventive checkup, consultation or preventive vaccination.





Pet Love Cash Allowance (applicable to LovePet Insurance): During the coverage period, if the insured pet tests positive for COVID-19 or is sent to quarantine by the authorities because of a suspected COVID-19 infection, or the pet owner or his/her family member(s) residing with the insured pet is confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19, Blue Cross will provide a Pet Love Cash Allowance of HK$2,000.





Mr. Wan added, "We also recognise the varying degrees of impact the pandemic has on all walks of life, with the working class bearing the brunt of it. According to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong's unemployment rate recently reached a 10-year high of 5.2%, which means it may take job seekers and job changers longer to find a new job. For this reason, our Job Changer Medical Protection provides the insured with an extra coverage period of up to 3 months. If customers enrol in a plan with a 6-month coverage period, they will now get an additional coverage of 3 months. In other words, together with the original coverage, customers can enjoy medical coverage for a total of 9 months, which can help fill the health protection gap during their employment break."





For more details about the COVID-19 Protection and promotional offer, please visit Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.

Remarks: Applicable to Plan B & C. The promotional offer is subject to relevant terms and conditions. Applicable to LovePet Insurance, Maidsafe Insurance (all plans) and HomeSafe Protection Insurance. The Reusable Mask Set is available while stocks last on a first-come-first-served basis.

Disclaimers: This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong. Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.





Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.





In 2019, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.