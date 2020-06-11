  1. Home
Black Lives Matter rally to be held Saturday in Taipei

Rally to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement to be held in Taipei on June 13

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/11 18:22
Solidarity rally banner. (Facebook, @BLSGlobal)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rally to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement will be held on Saturday afternoon (June 13) in Taipei.

As protests continue across the globe after the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Solidarity Global Initiative is organizing a solidarity rally in support of Black Lives Matter. The event will be held on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 228 Peace Memorial Park in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

Organizers of the event emphasized that it is not intended to be a political protest, but rather a peaceful demonstration. The planners stated that "We cannot sit idly by and watch as police brutality against innocent black and brown bodies continues to go unchecked around the world"

The leaders of the demonstration argued that it is time to "take a stand and make our voices known that we demand action against racism both abroad and at home." The notice closed by calling on the public to join them in a peaceful rally to support those around the world fighting for equal rights and for the right of others to "simply breathe."

Based on the event's Facebook page, 652 people are planning to attend, while 948 are interested.

That same day, 11 civil groups will host a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests in Taipei's Liberty Square from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thus far, 354 people are planning to attend, with 1,400 interested, according to the event's Facebook page.
Black Lives Matter
George Floyd
Racism
equality

