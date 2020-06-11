  1. Home
National Taiwan University calls for foreign students to be allowed entry

Government hits brakes on opening borders for students over coronavirus risks

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/11 17:27
(Facebook, National Taiwan University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan's most prestigious universities has urged the government to lift restrictions on foreign students and expedite their entry to the country for better talent retention.

National Taiwan University (NTU) said around 1,000 new entrants for the 2020 school year have been unable to visit Taiwan due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also affected are 550 students on international exchange programs, reported CNA.

The university saw a 20 percent rise in the number of international students admitted this year, including those from the University of California - Berkeley, Princeton University, Duke University, Brown University, and the University of Pennsylvania in the U.S.

According to NTU, admission of foreign students can have a positive impact on a university's ability to enhance its research capacity. The government has been advised to revisit its border control measures to attract talent, as the EU countries are moving to reopen their borders soon.

Last week, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said plans to allow in foreign students have been put on hold as the pandemic threat remains, and there is no timetable with regard to when relevant restrictions will be removed. Taiwan's testing capacity and dormitory availability are among the factors weighing on the country's border rule relaxation.
