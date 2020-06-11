Zara Taiwan unaffected by global closures

Zara owner to close 1,200 stores worldwide, but not in Taiwan Zara owner to close 1,200 stores worldwide, but not in Taiwan (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Spanish fashion retailer Inditex announced it would close 1,200 stores worldwide, Zara Taiwan announced Thursday (June 11) it would be unaffected by the plans.

The Spanish group operates nine Zara outlets in Taiwan and 14 stores for its other brands, including Pull & Bear, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, the China Times reported.

Inditex blamed the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a drop in sales of 44 percent in the period from February to April. The company is planning to concentrate the closures on older stores and on brands other than Zara, according to the Guardian.

The total number of outlets will fall from 7,412 to 6,900 or less, though plans for 450 new stores will still go ahead. While a quarter of its shops were still closed by June 8 due to coronavirus lockdown measures in several countries, online sales saw a marked surge, up 50 percent in February-April compared to the same period last year and up 95 percent year-on-year for the month of April, per the Guardian.