  1. Home
  2. Business

Zara Taiwan unaffected by global closures

Zara owner Inditex to close 1,200 stores worldwide

  145
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/11 16:44
Zara owner to close 1,200 stores worldwide, but not in Taiwan 

Zara owner to close 1,200 stores worldwide, but not in Taiwan  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Spanish fashion retailer Inditex announced it would close 1,200 stores worldwide, Zara Taiwan announced Thursday (June 11) it would be unaffected by the plans.

The Spanish group operates nine Zara outlets in Taiwan and 14 stores for its other brands, including Pull & Bear, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, the China Times reported.

Inditex blamed the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a drop in sales of 44 percent in the period from February to April. The company is planning to concentrate the closures on older stores and on brands other than Zara, according to the Guardian.

The total number of outlets will fall from 7,412 to 6,900 or less, though plans for 450 new stores will still go ahead. While a quarter of its shops were still closed by June 8 due to coronavirus lockdown measures in several countries, online sales saw a marked surge, up 50 percent in February-April compared to the same period last year and up 95 percent year-on-year for the month of April, per the Guardian.
Zara
coronavirus pandemic
fast fashion
Inditex

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan chip giant TSMC optimistic about company despite global recession
Taiwan chip giant TSMC optimistic about company despite global recession
2020/06/09 16:39
WHO director-general dodges question from Chinese media
WHO director-general dodges question from Chinese media
2020/06/09 10:43
Taiwan wants Vietnamese visa overstayers repatriated by charter flights
Taiwan wants Vietnamese visa overstayers repatriated by charter flights
2020/06/09 10:09
Taiwan, US hold video conference on Pacific region epidemic prevention
Taiwan, US hold video conference on Pacific region epidemic prevention
2020/06/05 11:00
Taipei mayor’s wife defends controversial comments against health minister
Taipei mayor’s wife defends controversial comments against health minister
2020/06/04 15:58