TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (June 10) that universities in Taiwan have no plan to hike tuition fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

In Taiwan, approval from the MOE is mandatory before higher education institutions can adjust tuition fees. This year, June 10 was the deadline to propose changes for the coming school year but no school was reported to have increased fees.

Instead, National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYU) is planning to cut tuition and other fees by three percent due to concerns of students' families being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The southern Taiwanese university said it has nearly 9,500 students and each of them can save NT$1,600 in tuition fees for the upcoming school year according to the proposed tuition reduction plan.

The MOE stated that to relieve financial burdens, schools facing a profit shortage and paying higher costs due to fewer enrolled foreign students and increasing pandemic preparedness, respectively, will be able to apply for subsidies to sustain operations. Students will also be able to apply for different types of emergency relief to carry on with their studies.