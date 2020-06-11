Millions have been infected by coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan. Millions have been infected by coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Zhang Hai (張海), a Chinese man who lost his father to coronavirus, said Wednesday (June 10) that he has filed a lawsuit against the Wuhan municipal government for concealing the seriousness of the pandemic that resulted in countless lives lost.

Zhang's 76-year-old father Zhang Lifa (張立發) was a retired Chinese soldier who passed away Feb. 1 after contracting the infectious disease. According to Now News, Zhang transferred his father to a hospital in Wuhan for better medical care, since the latter was eligible for free treatment as a local resident.

Emphasizing his unawareness of the outbreak at the time, Zhang said that his father underwent a simple surgery, which was successful and greatly improved the old veteran's health. However, Zhang said his father became feverish and went into a coma soon afterward, dying one day after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He said he was certain his father caught the disease at the hospital.

The bereaved son said the Wuhan authorities failed to inform the public about the danger of the infections and that scientific studies observed human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 by late December. He added that the city's government placed political pressure on frontline medical workers and whistleblowers as part of its attempt to cover up relevant information about the outbreak.

According to New Talk, Zhang is seeking compensation worth RMB$2 million (US$283,000) from the Wuhan and Hubei governments as well as the Central Theater Command Hospital. He also requested that the defendants issue an official apology for his father's death in local newspapers.

Zhang's lawsuit, if accepted by the Wuhan Intermediate People's Court, would be the first known case of a Chinese national holding the government accountable for its mishandling of the pandemic. He stressed that he would not stay silent until justice is served.