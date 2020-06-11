A couple hold hands as they join a protest in Hong Kong Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hon... A couple hold hands as they join a protest in Hong Kong Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Protesters fresh their smartphone's lights to support the prayer rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A year has passed sin... Protesters fresh their smartphone's lights to support the prayer rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Marching anti-government protesters are seen through a glass with peeled off posters, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Hong Kong while the celebration of the... Marching anti-government protesters are seen through a glass with peeled off posters, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Hong Kong while the celebration of the People's Republic's 70th anniversary is taking place in Beijing. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 20... Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A protester throws back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers in Hong Kong Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of a... A protester throws back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers in Hong Kong Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands as they detained by policemen in Central, Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A year has passed since the b... Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands as they detained by policemen in Central, Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Demonstrators hold up mobile phones as they form a human chain at the Peak, a popular tourist spot in Hong Kong Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A year has pas... Demonstrators hold up mobile phones as they form a human chain at the Peak, a popular tourist spot in Hong Kong Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

A protestor prepares to hurl an object at police officers in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-governm... A protestor prepares to hurl an object at police officers in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Police detain an anti-government protester in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in H... Police detain an anti-government protester in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-... Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Riot police move forwards as anti-government protestors occupied a road in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of a... Riot police move forwards as anti-government protestors occupied a road in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Armored vehicles and troop trucks are parked in a lot by Shenzhen Bay Stadium with the Shenzhen Bay Bridge that links into Hong Kong in the background... Armored vehicles and troop trucks are parked in a lot by Shenzhen Bay Stadium with the Shenzhen Bay Bridge that links into Hong Kong in the background in Shenzhen on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to leave the campus in Hong K... Protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ultimatum to leave the campus in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

A fire burns near the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of a... A fire burns near the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Protesters focus the laser pointers to a newspaper as they try to burn it, during a rally to demonstrate against the arrests of people caught in posse... Protesters focus the laser pointers to a newspaper as they try to burn it, during a rally to demonstrate against the arrests of people caught in possession of laser pointers that police classified as offensive weapons because of their ability to harm the eyes in Hong Kong Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A year has passe... Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

A policeman is attacked by protesters inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin District in Hong Kong Sunday, July 14, 2019. A year has passed since the begin... A policeman is attacked by protesters inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin District in Hong Kong Sunday, July 14, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

A bleeding man is taken away by policemen after attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A yea... A bleeding man is taken away by policemen after attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Policemen pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. A year has passed since th... Policemen pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

A protestor prepares to fire a bow and arrow during a confrontation with police at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Sunday, Nov. 17,... A protestor prepares to fire a bow and arrow during a confrontation with police at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Police officers use pepper spray against protesters in a rally against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Ho... Police officers use pepper spray against protesters in a rally against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam walks behind a red barrier tape toward a press conference in Hong Kong Saturday, June 15, 2019. A year has passed... Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam walks behind a red barrier tape toward a press conference in Hong Kong Saturday, June 15, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Protesters deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Council to protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. A year has... Protesters deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Council to protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters march along a downtown street against the proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, June 9, 2019. A year has passed s... Protesters march along a downtown street against the proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, June 9, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-gover... Protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all-but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip.

Beijing cracked down hard on the demonstrations and has moved in recent weeks to make it illegal to disrespect the Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong and and pass a national security law for the city that could severely restrict freedom of speech and opposition political activity.

China says it is justified in making the moves to preserve sovereignty and counter vaguely-defined crimes such as sedition. Critics say Beijing is reneging on commitments it made when the former British colony was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise it could maintain its own legal, social, political and economic systems for 50 years.

The original protests were spurred by proposed legislation that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. China’s legal system allows far fewer rights for those facing charges, and allegations of torture and coercion to obtain confessions are common.

Although the legislation was eventually shelved, the protests continued with expanded demands, including for expanded democracy and an investigation into alleged police brutality. They appeared to culminate just before opposition candidates won an overwhelming victory in elections for district council delegates last November, but have continued to pop up on a much smaller scale as a push-back against Beijing’s moves to consolidate control in the territory.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has endorsed China’s national security legislation but faces a test in September when the city's Legislative Council elects new members. The electoral system heavily favors those in the pro-Beijing camp, but a strong showing for opposition candidates — if they are allowed to run for office — would be a further sign of a lack of confidence in China’s governance over the territory.

China plans to pass the law at the national level, circumventing Hong Kong's Legislative Council where it faces fierce opposition. A previous attempt to pass the law in Hong Kong in 2003 was withdrawn after public demonstrations against it, but critics fear China now plans to use it to disqualify opposition candidates from taking part in the September elections.

That is deepening concerns that began floating to the surface during last year's protest. In recent weeks, thousands have applied for British or other foreign passports, and international companies that have long enjoyed the territory’s stability and generous taxation measures are reconsidering their options.

On June 9, 2019, hundreds of thousands of people marched through the center of the city to demand the withdrawal of the extradition bill. The protests grew through the summer, declining in numbers of participants but increasing in the level of violence.

At points, protesters shut down Hong Kong’s international airport and university campuses, fighting back against police tear gas and rubber bullets with their own improvised weapons. Thousands were injured on both sides and more than 8,000 protesters were arrested, ranging in age from early teens to senior citizens.

Internationally, the protests were seen both as a sign of the Hong Kong public’s desire to maintain their city’s unique character, and as a demonstration of Beijing’s determination to crush all opposition. The U.S. has said it will remove Hong Kong’s special customs status as a result, although the timing of the measure and its potential ramifications remain unclear.