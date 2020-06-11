World Bank offers almost no data on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Bank offers almost zero information on Taiwan under its "World Bank Open Data” section and lists the country incorrectly under "Taiwan, China."

Taiwan-based journalist Chris Horton tweeted a screenshot of the page listed under "Taiwan, China" on Wednesday (6/10), which shows the GDP section with the message "No data is available for the specified locations."

If one visits the World Bank data section at data.worldbank.org, which allows people to browse by "country" or "indicator," and types in "Taiwan" — nothing happens. By manually typing in the URL "data.worldbank.org/country/TW," it takes you to the Taiwan page.

On the World Bank page, there are 8 sections at the top: GDP, population, school enrollment, CO2 emissions, poverty headcount ratio, life expectancy, GNI per capita, and statistical capacity score. All eight sections have the message "No data is available for the specified locations" for Taiwan.

World Bank Taiwan page with no data (worldbank.org screenshot)

The next part of the page is titled "Projects & Operations," but only includes data on projects from 1961 to 1971. Below is the "Human Capital Index," which indicates Taiwan with an orange dot in the graph legend but does not include the Taiwan data point in the actual graph; the last part of the page is "Climate Change" and does include data on average monthly temperature and average monthly rainfall.





Human Capital Index with Taiwan in legend, but not graph (worldbank.org screenshot)

Taiwan has a population of around 23.8 million people. It also possesses the 22nd largest economy in the world, according to the CIA World Factbook.