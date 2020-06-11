  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan needs to recalibrate its New Southbound Policy: Business experts

Government must assume more active role in breaking trade barriers in Southeast Asia

  104
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/11 12:28
(Facebook, Port of Kaohsiung photo)

(Facebook, Port of Kaohsiung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration may need to recalibrate its New Southbound Policy, which is aimed to diversify Taiwan’s export markets and reduce economic reliance on China, experts suggest.

Taiwanese exports to the 18 New Southbound nations accounted for 18.4 percent of the total exports in the first five months of 2020, while China and Hong Kong together took up a whopping 41.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Finance.

While trade with the Southeast Asian countries has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, there are more fundamental problems that need to be addressed before more Taiwanese businesses will consider relocating from China, wrote China Times. Citing business tycoons, the report argues that multiple factors are hampering the government’s New Southbound push.

The trade obstacles include rising labor and operation costs in countries like Vietnam, labor shortages, poor administrative efficiency, limited domestic demand, and most important of all, the lack of a bilateral investment agreement between Taiwan and ASEAN nations.

Rather than urging Taiwanese companies to move production from China to Southeast Asia, the government should serve as a coordinator and provide them with more comprehensive investment advice, said Kuan Chun-hsiu (關春修), CSO of KMPG Taiwan. KPMG is a multinational providing audit, tax, and advisory services.

More effort is also needed to make Taiwan a hub for business headquarters as part of industry restructuring. The government can help companies build stronger brand reputations and increase their presence in Southeast Asia by taking advantage of tax incentives provided by countries like Malaysia and Thailand, UDN quoted her as saying.

New Southbound nations include Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Australia, and New Zealand.
trade
export
New Southbound Policy

RELATED ARTICLES

China’s foreign trade faces unprecedented challenges: Chinese Commerce Ministry
China’s foreign trade faces unprecedented challenges: Chinese Commerce Ministry
2020/06/10 20:06
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to increase investments in S. Asia
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to increase investments in S. Asia
2020/06/10 15:01
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
2020/06/08 15:44
Taiwan to attract R&D investment by foreign memory chip makers: Bloomberg
Taiwan to attract R&D investment by foreign memory chip makers: Bloomberg
2020/06/03 20:32
Machinery trade shows in Taipei postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Machinery trade shows in Taipei postponed due to coronavirus concerns
2020/06/02 15:22