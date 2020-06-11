TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Iconic Taiwanese dumpling chain Din Tai Fung announced Thursday (June 11) that its first U.S. location in Arcadia, California, would be permanently closed after two decades.

The family-run chain first delivered the news on its Instagram account, explaining that the decision had been made after careful review of the current economic climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It said the location had opened 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese culture and that Thursday's closure was "heartbreaking.”

The restaurant also expressed gratitude to its customers' tireless support and said it hoped to continue to share the Din Tai Fung experience with them at nearby locations.

Known for its internationally acclaimed xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung has been synonymous with Taiwanese cuisine, becoming the first Taiwanese restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star. The chain also branches in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, and the U.S.