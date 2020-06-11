TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Iconic Taiwanese dumpling chain Din Tai Fung announced Thursday (June 11) that its first U.S. location in Arcadia, California, would be permanently closed after two decades.
The family-run chain first delivered the news on its Instagram account, explaining that the decision had been made after careful review of the current economic climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It said the location had opened 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese culture and that Thursday's closure was "heartbreaking.”
The restaurant also expressed gratitude to its customers' tireless support and said it hoped to continue to share the Din Tai Fung experience with them at nearby locations.
Known for its internationally acclaimed xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung has been synonymous with Taiwanese cuisine, becoming the first Taiwanese restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star. The chain also branches in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, and the U.S.
As a result of the current economic climate, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our first U.S. location. Din Tai Fung USA has always been a family-owned restaurant. We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture, and our signature Xiao Long Bao to our guests here in the United States. Since then, through the gracious support of our community, we have been able to share the Din Tai Fung experience throughout the West Coast. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this location, making this decision all the more heartbreaking. We sincerely thank you for your loyalty and support over the past 20 years. We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Westfield Santa Anita location.