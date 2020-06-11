TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is going to discuss the defense of democracy amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as a featured speaker at this year's Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday (June 19).

Due to the pandemic, this year's summit will be held virtually and will cover the topics of "US global leadership and 2020 elections, democracy and tech, responsible business, and defending democracy during pandemic times," according to the Alliance of Democracies Foundation's website. The event will be held on Thursday (June 18) and Friday, with Tsai giving a presentation titled "Defending Democracy during COVID-19," on the second day.

Interestingly, Tsai's photo is featured in a prominent position on the top lefthand corner of all the scheduled speakers. The other speakers include U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Hong Kong activist and Secretary-General of Demosistō Joshua Wong, Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourova, Deputy Secretary-General of NATO Mircea Geoana, Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull, and President of Microsoft Brad Smith.

This is the third year that the foundation has held the summit, which takes place each time in Copenhagen. Last year, chief organizer Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO secretary-general and former prime minister of Denmark, invited Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to speak at the gathering.