A waiter wearing personnel protection kit serves food in a restaurant in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported da... A waiter wearing personnel protection kit serves food in a restaurant in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported daily now India stands the fifth highest in the world of coronavirus cases. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A chef arranges a meal in a restaurant in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported daily now India stands the fifth ... A chef arranges a meal in a restaurant in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported daily now India stands the fifth highest in the world of coronavirus cases. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Shoppers use an escalator while maintaining social distance in a mall in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported da... Shoppers use an escalator while maintaining social distance in a mall in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported daily now India stands the fifth highest in the world of coronavirus cases. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A security officer controls the queue of migrant workers from West Bengal state waiting to board a bus to catch home bound trains in Kochi, in the sou... A security officer controls the queue of migrant workers from West Bengal state waiting to board a bus to catch home bound trains in Kochi, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. With thousands of cases reported daily now India stands the fifth highest in the world of coronavirus cases. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Customers wearing protective face shields to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus share a light moment during lunch at a seafood restaurant on ... Customers wearing protective face shields to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus share a light moment during lunch at a seafood restaurant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, Jakarta has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A waiter wearing protective face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus delivers dishes to customers at a seafood restaurant on the out... A waiter wearing protective face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus delivers dishes to customers at a seafood restaurant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, Jakarta has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Children swing in a playground in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in the capital is resuming to normal as Thai government cont... Children swing in a playground in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in the capital is resuming to normal as Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A man uses exercise equipment in a park, Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in capital resuming to normal as Thai government cont... A man uses exercise equipment in a park, Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in capital resuming to normal as Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Men exercise in an outdoor gym in a park in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in the capital is resuming to normal as Thai gover... Men exercise in an outdoor gym in a park in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daily life in the capital is resuming to normal as Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A woman wearing protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus enjoys a fresh coconut at a seafood restaurant on the outskirts of ... A woman wearing protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus enjoys a fresh coconut at a seafood restaurant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, Jakarta has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, all but two of them in the greater capital area, continuing a weekslong resurgence that health authorities fear will develop into a massive wave.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday brought national totals to 11,947 cases and 276 deaths.

The capital of Seoul reported 21 new infections while 22 other cases were reported in nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi province towns.

The country has been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases per day since late May, mostly from the densely populated capital area where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

Despite expressing concern over the steady rise in infections, government officials are resisting calls to reimpose stronger social distancing measures that were relaxed in April, citing concerns over hurting a fragile economy.

Their stance seems in contrast with the urgency conveyed by KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong, who says health workers are struggling more and more to track transmissions that are spreading quickly and unpredictably as people increase their activities and practice less social distancing.

“There has been a consistent chain of transmissions spreading in the densely populated capital area. If we continue to fail to cut off these chains, we cannot rule out the possibility of a massive circulation,” Jung said during a virus briefing.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— CHINA'S NEW CASES ALL IMPORTED: China on Thursday reported a small spike in imported cases of coronavirus to 11. No new deaths or locally spread cases were reported. Just 62 people remain in treatment for COVID-19, with another 130 under observation and isolation for showing signs of the illness or testing positive for the virus without showing any symptoms, a safeguard against them possibly spreading it to others. China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 — a figure that hasn’t changed in weeks — among 83,057 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the central industrial city of Wuhan late last year.