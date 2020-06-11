The complimentary online event aims to bring together the local seller community and empower them to develop strategies and skills to expand their businesses and reach more customers locally and globally

Amazon will be hosting its first summit for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Singapore, Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020, on June 19, 2020, 9am -- 1pm SGT. The event will see industry experts from Amazon, Enterprise Singapore and OCBC speak about the future of the retail landscape in Singapore, opportunities for business growth and supporting programs available to SMBs. The complimentary online event is open to local SMBs interested in growing their business online with Amazon.





Link: https://services.amazon.sg/events/sgonlinesellersummit2020.html

With e-commerce revenues in Singapore expected to grow at an annual rate of 12.1% from 2020 to 2024[1], businesses must consider a digital sales channel to be a critical component of their strategy, and one that will enable them to achieve growth in the long run. Selling with Amazon offers SMBs an opportunity to expand their local customer base and lets them scale and reach a global audience through 16 other Amazon marketplaces worldwide. The Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit aims to bring together the local seller community and comes at a vital time as Singapore's economy gradually reopens. Sellers can connect with each other, learn about upcoming programmes and develop the skills needed to expand their businesses to reach more customers with Amazon.

"With the first Amazon Seller Summit in Singapore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering local retailers and enabling them to seize growth opportunities," said Bernard Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. "As a Singaporean, I'm proud to be a part of this initiative. Small businesses are a part of Amazon's DNA, and the Amazon Singapore Seller Summit is a great avenue for current and potential retailers to gain more know-how, and share insights that will set them up for success. I look forward to having more local retailers join us for the event."

Business owners interested to hear from their peers on the selling experience with Amazon can look forward to a panel discussion featuring current retailers on Amazon, including The Soap Haven, KeaBabies, Rui Smiths, Megadi, and Brightdezigns. For a more hands-on guide to selling on Amazon, participants can join the workshop sessions, where Amazon will discuss product trends, dive deep into specific seller challenges and pain points and how to address them.

One of the sellers presenting, The Soap Haven, a Singapore company, specializing in natural skincare products started selling online with Amazon in 2013. With no prior business background, the husband and wife duo chose to sell on Amazon as it offered a large global footprint as well as logistics and inventory solutions that would enable them to grow their business and scale quickly to serve customers globally.

Jason Tay, Co-founder of The Soap Haven, says: "Selling on Amazon has allowed us to expand beyond Singapore and into countries such as United States and UK. When we first started selling on Amazon, we saw a 2000% increase in our business. Today, more than half of our sales comes from Amazon. The pandemic has significantly impacted many businesses worldwide and I am truly grateful to be able to run my business on my laptop from home."

To raise greater awareness on the support and services available to local SMBs, Amazon's first Singapore Seller Summit will be held in collaboration with key industry associations, including: Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Institute of Retail Studies, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, GS1, and Singapore Furniture Industries Council.

