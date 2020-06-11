Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 9:38 a.m. today (June 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 69.6 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 87 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County, Taipei City, Nantou County, Taoyuan City, and Chiayi County. A less intense level of 1 was felt in New Taipei City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Taitung County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.