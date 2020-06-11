  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former environment minister appointed as Taiwan's envoy to Thailand

Lee Ying-yuan, Lee Nan-yang will head representative offices in Thailand, Slovakia

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/11 10:54
Lee Ying-yuan (left), Lee Nan-yang

Lee Ying-yuan (left), Lee Nan-yang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Environment Protection Administration (EPA) chief and public health expert Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) has been appointed ambassador to Thailand, the Presidential Office announced on Thursday (June 11).

Lee will succeed Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), who has replaced Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) as head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council.

The 67-year-old health economist, who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was elected as a legislator in 1995. In 2005, he was appointed as labor minister and became EPA chief in 2016.

Lee was also a pioneer of Taiwan's pro-democracy and pro-independence movements while studying in the U.S. before the Kuomintang government lifted martial law in 1987. He was arrested for anti-state activities a year after he returned home and was imprisoned for nine months.

The Presidential Office also announced that Lee Nan-yang (李南陽), former envoy to Ireland and Slovakia, will return to head the Representative Office in Slovakia after 10-year hiatus.
ambassador
envoy
Thailand
Slovakia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to increase investments in S. Asia
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to increase investments in S. Asia
2020/06/10 15:01
Japan releases plans to ease border controls
Japan releases plans to ease border controls
2020/06/06 18:19
Thailand seeks to restart tourism on islands
Thailand seeks to restart tourism on islands
2020/05/21 16:36
Thai Airways denies bankruptcy rumors
Thai Airways denies bankruptcy rumors
2020/05/19 16:00
Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation
Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation
2020/05/19 15:59