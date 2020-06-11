BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2394
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2490
|2493
|2447
|2470
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2368
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2421
|2425
|2381
|2394
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2398
|2399
|2355
|2368
|Down
|23
|Mar
|2384
|2384
|2340
|2352
|Down
|19
|May
|2388
|2388
|2345
|2354
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2390
|2390
|2345
|2354
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2376
|2376
|2347
|2351
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2345
|2345
|2344
|2344
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2340
|Down
|10
|May
|2322
|Down
|10