BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2394 Down 25
Jul 2490 2493 2447 2470 Down 14
Sep 2368 Down 23
Sep 2421 2425 2381 2394 Down 25
Dec 2398 2399 2355 2368 Down 23
Mar 2384 2384 2340 2352 Down 19
May 2388 2388 2345 2354 Down 15
Jul 2390 2390 2345 2354 Down 13
Sep 2376 2376 2347 2351 Down 11
Dec 2345 2345 2344 2344 Down 10
Mar 2340 Down 10
May 2322 Down 10