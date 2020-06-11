New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.55
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|97.90
|98.65
|96.40
|96.75
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|100.80
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|99.50
|100.40
|98.15
|98.55
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|102.00
|102.50
|100.35
|100.80
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|104.15
|104.70
|102.50
|102.95
|Down 1.15
|May
|105.25
|106.10
|104.00
|104.40
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|106.65
|107.45
|105.40
|105.85
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|107.90
|108.65
|106.90
|107.10
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|109.80
|110.25
|108.70
|108.90
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|111.75
|111.75
|110.75
|110.75
|Down 1.00
|May
|112.85
|112.85
|111.90
|111.90
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|113.75
|113.75
|112.95
|113.00
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|114.85
|114.85
|114.05
|114.10
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|116.45
|116.45
|115.65
|115.70
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|117.50
|Down
|.80
|May
|118.45
|Down
|.80