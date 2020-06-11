  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/11 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.55 Down 1.15
Jul 97.90 98.65 96.40 96.75 Down 1.05
Sep 100.80 Down 1.05
Sep 99.50 100.40 98.15 98.55 Down 1.15
Dec 102.00 102.50 100.35 100.80 Down 1.05
Mar 104.15 104.70 102.50 102.95 Down 1.15
May 105.25 106.10 104.00 104.40 Down 1.15
Jul 106.65 107.45 105.40 105.85 Down 1.10
Sep 107.90 108.65 106.90 107.10 Down 1.10
Dec 109.80 110.25 108.70 108.90 Down 1.05
Mar 111.75 111.75 110.75 110.75 Down 1.00
May 112.85 112.85 111.90 111.90 Down .95
Jul 113.75 113.75 112.95 113.00 Down .95
Sep 114.85 114.85 114.05 114.10 Down .95
Dec 116.45 116.45 115.65 115.70 Down .95
Mar 117.50 Down .80
May 118.45 Down .80