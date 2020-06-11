Correction: America Protests-Global story

The street sign for Black Boy Lane in north London, as London mayor Sadiq Khan said that London's landmarks, including street names, the names of publ... The street sign for Black Boy Lane in north London, as London mayor Sadiq Khan said that London's landmarks, including street names, the names of public buildings and plaques, will be reviewed to ensure they reflect the capital's diversity after protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. police officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, giving their names to various British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)