Correction: America Protests-Global story

Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private funeral takes place in the US on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The statue of Robert Milligan, a noted West Indian merchant, slaveholder and founder of London's global trade hub, West India Docks, stands covered in a sack-cloth and sign reading Black Lives Matter, outside the Museum of London Docklands, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, gaving their names to British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Renee Bailey/PA via AP)
The street sign for Black Boy Lane in north London, as London mayor Sadiq Khan said that London's landmarks, including street names, the names of public buildings and plaques, will be reviewed to ensure they reflect the capital's diversity after protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. police officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, giving their names to various British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
A supporter of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing a protective mask against the spread of coronavirus, holds a placard during a protest calling for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a Victorian imperialist in southern Africa who made a fortune from mines and endowed the university's Rhodes scholarships, beneath the statue which stands on the facade of Oriel College, in Oxford, England, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. More statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets, following the toppling of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol, the mayor of London said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A banner is taped over the inscription on the pedestal of the toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, Monday, June 8, 2020. The toppling of the statue was greeted with joyous scenes, recognition of the fact that he was a notorious slave trader — a badge of shame in what is one of Britain’s most liberal cities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "I am Floyd" during a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. has resonated especially loudly in many suburbs, where poverty and minority populations are concentrated in France. Floyd-related protests against police violence and racial injustice have been held around France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A Black Lives Matter demonstrator reacts with EDL or English Defence League supporters during a rally near the William Churchill statue, to commemorate George Floyd, on the day of his funeral, in Parliament Square, London, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, gave their names to British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
People look at the pedestal of the toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, Monday, June 8, 2020, following the downing of the statue on Sunday at a Black Lives Matter demo. The toppling of the statue was greeted with joyous scenes, recognition of the fact that he was a notorious slave trader — a badge of shame in what is one of Britain’s most liberal cities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A protester wears a hat bearing the colors of France during a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. has resonated especially loudly in many suburbs, where poverty and minority populations are concentrated in France. Floyd-related protests against police violence and racial injustice have been held around France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A likeness of Cecil Rhodes, the controversial Victorian imperialist who supported apartheid-style measures in southern Africa is seen mounted on the facade of the Oriel College, in Oxford, England, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The Rhodes Must Fall campaign has called for a demonstration Tuesday outside the college. More statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets, following the toppling of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol, the mayor of London said Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People kneel during a minute's silence during a rally at the Nelson Mandela statue in Parliament Square, to commemorate George Floyd, on the day of his funeral, in Parliament Square, London, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, gave their names to British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private funeral takes place in the US on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing protective masks against the spread of coronavirus, chant slogans as they participate in a protest calling for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a Victorian imperialist in southern Africa who made a fortune from mines and endowed the university's Rhodes scholarships, beneath the statue which stands on the facade of Oriel College, in Oxford, England, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. More statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets, following the toppling of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol, the mayor of London said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing protective masks against the spread of coronavirus, participate in a protest calling for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a Victorian imperialist in southern Africa who made a fortune from mines and endowed the university's Rhodes scholarships, beneath the statue which stands on the facade of Oriel College, in Oxford, England, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. More statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets, following the toppling of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol, the mayor of London said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Protesters in Oxford city centre, during a protest calling for the removal of the statue of 19th century imperialist, politician Cecil Rhodes from the Oriel college in Oxford, England, which has reignited amid other protests sparked by the death of George Floyd who died after a US police officer pressed his knee into his neck. Anti-racism demonstrations under the banner Black Lives Matter have called attention to issues including the Rhodes Must Fall Oxford campaign group. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Demonstrators gather for a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. has resonated especially loudly in many suburbs, where poverty and minority populations are concentrated in France. Floyd-related protests against police violence and racial injustice have been held around France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Workers transport a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan which was taken down, in West India Quay, east London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a protest saw anti-racism campaigners tear down a statue of a slave trader in Bristol. London's mayor says statues of imperialist figures could be removed from the city's streets, in the latest sign of change sparked by the death of George Floyd. London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is setting up a commission to ensure monuments reflect the city's diversity. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Graffiti that reads "Son of slaver and Colonialist Profiteer" has appeared on the statue of Robert Dundas 2nd Viscount Melville, son of Henry Dundas 1st Viscount Melville, in Melville Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday June 9, 2020. The recent death of George Floyd who died after a U.S. officer pressed his knee into his neck, has prompted investigations into the lorded promotion of many historical figures who gave money to philanthropic enterprises, gave their names to British city areas, statues and landmarks, but gained much of their wealth from the slave trade. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — In a story June 9, 2020, about protests against statues of colonial leaders, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Rhodes Scholarships in South Africa were renamed the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships. In fact the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships are a new program started in 2003 in addition to the Rhodes Scholarships which still operate in South Africa and around the world.