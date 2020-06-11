  1. Home
Correction: America Protests-Global story

By  Associated Press
2020/06/11 02:06
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private ...
The statue of Robert Milligan, a noted West Indian merchant, slaveholder and founder of London's global trade hub, West India Docks, stands covered in...
The street sign for Black Boy Lane in north London, as London mayor Sadiq Khan said that London's landmarks, including street names, the names of publ...
A supporter of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing a protective mask against the spread of coronavirus, holds a placard during a protest calling for t...
A banner is taped over the inscription on the pedestal of the toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, Monday, June 8, 2020. The toppling...
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "I am Floyd" during a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. has...
A Black Lives Matter demonstrator reacts with EDL or English Defence League supporters during a rally near the William Churchill statue, to commemorat...
People look at the pedestal of the toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, Monday, June 8, 2020, following the downing of the statue on ...
A protester wears a hat bearing the colors of France during a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. ha...
A likeness of Cecil Rhodes, the controversial Victorian imperialist who supported apartheid-style measures in southern Africa is seen mounted on the f...
People kneel during a minute's silence during a rally at the Nelson Mandela statue in Parliament Square, to commemorate George Floyd, on the day of hi...
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private ...
Supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing protective masks against the spread of coronavirus, chant slogans as they participate in a protest c...
Supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing protective masks against the spread of coronavirus, participate in a protest calling for the removal...
Protesters in Oxford city centre, during a protest calling for the removal of the statue of 19th century imperialist, politician Cecil Rhodes from the...
Demonstrators gather for a rally against racism Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Paris. George Floyd's death in the U.S. has resonated especially loudly in ma...
Workers transport a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan which was taken down, in West India Quay, east London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a protes...
Graffiti that reads "Son of slaver and Colonialist Profiteer" has appeared on the statue of Robert Dundas 2nd Viscount Melville, son of Henry Dundas 1...

LONDON (AP) — In a story June 9, 2020, about protests against statues of colonial leaders, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Rhodes Scholarships in South Africa were renamed the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships. In fact the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships are a new program started in 2003 in addition to the Rhodes Scholarships which still operate in South Africa and around the world.