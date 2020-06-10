  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/06/10 22:05

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 6 Saturday, June 13 Sunday, June 14 Wednesday, June 17

Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Portland at New York, 5 p.m.