All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|New York
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.
Portland at New York, 5 p.m.