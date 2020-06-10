5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in New York. Late last m... FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in New York. Late last month, the Trump campaign moved two veteran political aides into senior leadership roles, reflective of an effort to bring more experience to the campaign team. And on Friday, June 5, 2020, the campaign brought on board former communications chief Miller as a senior adviser as well. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio... FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis and cardinals have preached, tweeted and spoken out about his death, and the Vatican’s communications juggernaut has gone into overdrive to draw attention to the cause. George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white police officer and the global protests that erupted to denounce police brutality and racism might normally have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Kelsey Luker reads as she waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Luker said she had been in line for almost two hours. (AP Photo/Jo... Kelsey Luker reads as she waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Luker said she had been in line for almost two hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In this May 6, 2020 photo, Tariq Nawaz holds his 10-month-old baby daughter Tuba who suffers from polio, in Suleiman Khel, Pakistan. For millions of p... In this May 6, 2020 photo, Tariq Nawaz holds his 10-month-old baby daughter Tuba who suffers from polio, in Suleiman Khel, Pakistan. For millions of people like Nawaz who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis and malaria, to name a few. The diseases are made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FOR MANY, COVID-19 JUST THE LATEST EPIDEMIC For millions of destitute people, the coronavirus only adds to a list of diseases made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns.

2. ‘CHAOS IN GEORGIA’ Many Democrats blamed the Republican secretary of state for hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time.

3. POPE SENDS STRONG MESSAGE Francis backs the demonstrations against racism and police brutality, a move that reminds Catholic U.S. voters there are other issues besides abortion ahead of November’s election.

4. TRUMP BRINGS BACK 2016 TEAM The U.S. president is trying to recreate the magic of his original team five months before he faces voters again, but his advisers are increasingly worried about the state of the campaign.

5. NCAA FINALIZING FOOTBALL PRACTICE PLAN Schools would be allowed up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices — or walk-throughs — during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in early August.