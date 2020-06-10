TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors on Wednesday (June 10) requested the detention of three Colombian nationals arrested Monday in Kaohsiung in connection with stealing NT$6.8 million (US$230,000) from a residence in Neihu, Taipei.

The suspects allegedly broke into a Taiwanese businessperson's residence on June 5 and stole cash totaling NT$6.8 million, CNA reported. After receiving reports of the theft, police reviewed surveillance footage and closed in on the three Colombian nationals, all of whom are in their 30s; the suspects were apprehended in the southern city of Kaohsiung Tuesday night.

Liu Zong-ren (劉宗仁), chief of the criminal investigation squad at Niehu Precinct, said in a Wednesday press conference that the three suspects entered Taiwan through Kaohsiung on tourist visas. They arrived separately on three days around mid-March, just in time to avoid quarantine; they headed to Taipei in April, staying in hotels here for over a month.

The suspects planned to leave Taiwan for Singapore after the burglary, but they could not get plane tickets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu said.

After their arrests on Tuesday night, police tracked down the stolen money and found NT$6.38 million still remaining.

The three suspects told the authorities that they chose their victim randomly. However, based on the surveillance video, they appear to have gone directly to the victim's house after getting off the MRT.

Police suspect accomplices who provided intel on the victim may still be at-large.