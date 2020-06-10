  1. Home
Taiwanese flag appears at Czech protest

Ruling party blocks parliamentary motion in support of Taiwan's help during coronavirus pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/10 20:42
A Taiwanese flag (front left) at the Milion Chvilek protest in Prague Tuesday June 9  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a decision by the president of the Czech Senate to visit Taiwan later this year, Taiwanese flags appeared at a protest against government corruption in Prague Tuesday (June 9).

The previous Senate leader, Jaroslav Kubera, passed away in January before he was able to make the trip. His relatives alleged a threatening message from the Chinese embassy played a part in his sudden death. His successor, Miloš Vystrčil, announced earlier this week that he was planning to travel to the island in August.

Up to 3,000 people gathered in the old center of the Czech capital Tuesday evening in the latest of several protests organized by the student movement “Milion Chvilek” (One Million People) against alleged government corruption.

After the ruling coalition recently blocked a parliamentary motion thanking Taiwan for its help during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, protesters also carried banners expressing gratitude to the island. In addition, more than 9,000 people in the Central European democracy signed a petition in praise of Taiwan, CNA reported.
