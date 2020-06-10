TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's foreign trade faced unprecedented challenges in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as many economies were only slowly recovering, the country's ministry of commerce said Wednesday (June 10).

Ministry official Zhang Li said his department would continue to take measures helping foreign trade companies hold on to their markets and orders, Liberty Times reported. Businesses should see their burden reduced while they should also benefit from measures to make trade more convenient, Zhang said.

While the pandemic was slowing down and several countries were recovering and reopening for business, local demand for imports from China still needed some time to recover, making it difficult for the country's exports to return to their previous scale, according to Zhang.

China was stimulating the domestic market and encouraging companies involved in foreign trade to reorganize and transform some of their practices, the report said.