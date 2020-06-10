HSINCHU, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ --ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced it has submitted a dividend/distribution form to NASDAQ, as notification of the below actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs"). Shareholders have approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$1.80 per common share or approximately US$1.20 per ADS at the Company's AGM on June 9, 2020. The dividend, which the Company's Board had proposed on March 10, 2020, will be distributed to shareholders from earnings.

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Cash Dividend Declaration Date: June 9, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: July 1, 2020

ADR Dividend Record Date: July 2, 2020

ADR Dividend Distribution Date: To be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA ("Citi"), once Citi receives the distribution from the Company on July 31, 2020

ADR books will be closed from June 30, 2020 to July 7, 2020 to coincide with the Taiwan local share book close period of July 3, 2020 to July 7, 2020

The final dividend amount to be distributed in the United States Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on July 31, 2020, converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into United States Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "This latest distribution continues our track record of consistently building value for investors, as we successfully execute on our business. We have maintained very healthy gross margins, utilization levels and cash flow generation, while taking a conservative approach to CapEx given market uncertainty. As a result, ChipMOS remains in a solid position with a strong balance sheet, able to fully support our customers, and both our current and long-term growth drivers."

Questions regarding the dividend distribution may be directed to Keith Balwan (keith.balwan@citi.com) at +1.973.461.7038.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 IR@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

