TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) would like to see the Paper Wind Mill Theatre relocate to Taoyuan City after the performance art troupe's studio in New Taipei City burned down Saturday morning (June 6).

Even though the group suffered losses estimated at NT$50 million (US$1.6 million), planned performances for Taoyuan will continue, the China Times cited the mayor as saying, according to a report Wednesday (June 10).

There has been a lot of cooperation between the group and the Taoyuan City Government, the mayor said, citing this year's plan for the Minnan Festival and planned performances at schools and temples in the city. The mayor said he had directed the Department of Cultural Affairs to support efforts to continue productions.

The mayor said he called the director, Lee Yong-fong (李永豐), soon after the fire broke out to tell him that all plans with the city will continue and that these plans can be delayed if Lee's troupe is unable to make it on time.

With many cities and counties competing to attract the Paper Wind Mill Theatre, Cheng said that if Lee chooses Taoyuan, the city will actively help with the relocation. However, the mayor said he will respect whatever the final decision may be.