TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As one of the countries that successfully curbed the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Vietnam is considering solutions to restore international flights and revive its economy.

To date, Vietnam has had 332 confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero reported deaths, thanks in part to the country's swift severing of international flights and prevention measures put in place in March. As the epidemic begins to let up in some countries, the Vietnamese government is considering the resumption of some international flights, with an intitial focus on bringing back its citizens who are stranded abroad.

Currently, more than 1,000 Vietnamese visa overstayers are in Taiwanese detention centers, with the occupancy rate of these facilities reaching 80 percent. Although the Vietnamese government has already sent one chartered plane to bring back 344 citizens from Taiwan on May 29, more flights are expected, as the temporary detention of foreigners may not exceed 100 days in Taiwan.

For this, the representative of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Nguyen Anh Dung (阮英勇), said that the office is arranging another flight slated to arrive before the end of June. According to Dung, the government will prioritize the elderly, children, and those with special needs.

"Compatriots in those virus-ravaged countries are eager to go back to Vietnam, but the chances of them bringing back the virus are also high. On the other hand, most Vietnamese coming back from Taiwan have not contracted the virus, and the Taiwanese government is offering them support. The Vietnamese government is striking a balance between the needs of its citizens and the resource it possesses," Dung explained.

Dung said that the Vietnamese workers in Taiwan have suffered greatly from the economic stagnation brought about by the coronavirus. Although Taiwanese factories have not experienced massive shutdowns, many Vietnamese workers did not have their contracts renewed as local companies cut back manpower.

According to Dung, the frequency of chartered flight will depend on Vietnam's domestic resources, as people coming from abroad have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Currently, thousands of returnees in Vietnam are staying in "centralized camps" or other facilities awaiting their virus-free certificates.