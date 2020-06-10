Far EasTone is the second Taiwanese telecom operator to receive a 5G license Far EasTone is the second Taiwanese telecom operator to receive a 5G license (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. received the second 5G license issued by the National Communications Commission (NCC), setting the scene for competition during the summer with rival Chunghwa Telecom, reports said Wednesday (June 10).

Both companies said they would be able to launch services on July 1, as both fulfilled the NCC condition that each should have established 250 base stations, according to a CNA report.

Far EasTone forms part of the Far Eastern Group, which also includes department stores like Sogo, a bank, and textile and cement factories.

The company spent NT$4.06 billion (US$137 million) to obtain 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and NT$412 million for 400 MHz in the 28 GHz band.

Applications from three other telecom companies were still at an early stage, the NCC said on June 3. Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star Telecom secured spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band during an auction in January, while Asia Pacific Telecom only acquired bandwidth in the 28 GHz band.