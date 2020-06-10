TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Maokong Gondola could reduce its operation time if Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) accepts a city councilwoman's suggestion that the gondola only operate in busy seasons to achieve financial self-sufficiency.

Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) of the Kuomintang (KMT) said during a city council meeting on Wednesday (June 10) that the Maokong Gondola has been operating in the red almost every year, adding that the gondola has had a cumulative loss of NT$826 million (US$ 27.5 million).

Noting that the gondola is losing money at the rate of NT$70 million a year and only makes money during the Lunar New Year holiday and spring break, she suggested that the gondola run only in busy seasons. The mayor said he would "think it over.”

The Maokong Gondola began operating in 2007, but service was suspended the following year due to severe damage caused by Typhoon Jangmi. The gondola did not reopen until 2010.

The entire gondola is just over four kilometers in length and has four passenger stations: Taipei Zoo Station, Taipei Zoo South Station, Zhinan Temple Station, and Maokong Station. The gondola has a total of 147 cable cars.



(TRTC video)