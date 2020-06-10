U.S. plans on reopening consulate in Wuhan on or around June 22. U.S. plans on reopening consulate in Wuhan on or around June 22. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department notified Congress about its plans to reopen the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, China later this month.

According to a congressional notification obtained by CNN, the State Department is planning to resume operations of its Wuhan consulate on or around June 22. It explained that having diplomats in China at this time as being critical, considering current U.S.-China tensions.

In January, the State Department ordered non-emergency personnel and family members of U.S. officials to leave Wuhan. On January 23, the U.S. closed the consulate, which was the first representative office Washington decided to shut down due to the outbreak, CNA reported.

The State Department pointed out in the congressional notification that conditions in China, specifically Hubei province, have improved and that it would be "appropriate" to resume operations in Wuhan.

Following reports about the consulate reopening, some Chinese netizens have criticized the U.S. Some argued that the U.S. now has more COVID-19 infections than China and that the U.S. officials would only bring back the disease, while others mocked the reopening as an attempt by U.S. diplomats to escape their own country.